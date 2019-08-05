Medley receives prestigious Lions honor

TROY — Robert Medley of the Troy Lions Club has received a Lions Clubs International President’s Certificate of Appreciation.

Medley was honored for his work with the Lions Preschool Vision Screening Program. This program screens children age 6 and under for Amblyopia (lazy eye) and Strabismus (misaligned eyes).

“More than one in 50 children have one of these two conditions and if left untreated by age 6, it can cause lifelong vision loss in the problem eye,” Medley said. “Lions club members are now working to prevent vision problems in addition to helping the already visually impaired.”

The screening is non-invasive and consists of measuring and comparing both of the child’s eyes with an auto-refractor. This computer-controlled machine bounces infrared light off of the retina and takes a series of measurements to determine the eye’s refractive power. Significant differences between the eyes may indicate a potential problem. Children not passing the established protocols are referred to an eye care professional.

During the presentation ceremony held in Columbus, district governor Mike Kerek noted that Medley has spearheaded the local club’s program and has assisted the entire state of Ohio’s program. Medley has trained and certified numerous Lions throughout the state to perform the screenings. This award is one of the highest honors that any Lions Club member can receive. The certificate was signed by Gudrun Yngvadottir, Lions Clubs International president from Iceland.

The Troy Lions Club will continue its free preschool vision screening program for all children in Miami County in the fall. This is done with the cooperation of Health Partners, Council of Rural Services, and local preschools and church groups.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Tipp City, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Piqua, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. The Troy Lions Club also provides scholarships and supports many community programs. For more information, see the Lions website www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call (937) 335-7345.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_Medley.jpg