Council OKs levy, property purchase

TROY — Troy City Council approved both the Duke Park levy and to purchase property for a new fire station on Monday.

Council voted 8-1 to certify the proposed 10-year, 1.2-mill property tax levy for Duke Park improvements. Council member Tom Kendall was the lone “No” vote.

Prior to the vote, council member at-large Bill Lutz reviewed the details of what the levy funding would pay for. Lutz also explained how flooding issues at Knoop Fields was the reason the city wants to build five additional baseball/softball fields, and a community park survey with more than 600 responses requested a splash pad and mini golf course to be part of the project.

The total cost for the proposed park improvements is around $12 million. City staff and Mayor Michael Beamish recommended $5 million of the project to be funded by the city’s general fund, $3 million to be financed by bonds and the remaining $4 million to be funded by the 10-year, 1.2-mill property tax levy to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot. If passed, the levy would cost approximately $40 a year for a $100,000 property. The proposed additions to Duke Park include five baseball and softball fields, a T-ball field, an 18-hole miniature golf course, three soccer fields, a splash pad and additional parking spaces. Other proposed components include a new park maintenance building and concession/storage areas in the central part of Duke Park. The soccer fields and another park entrance would be added to the south.

Resident Lester Conard said prior to the vote he would not support the levy and believed it would be a tax burden for senior citizens. Conard said if council supported the levy, he’d “do everything in my power to kill it by the senior citizens.”

Resident Micky Hammer asked what the operating budget was for Duke Park. Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the city doesn’t break down the parks budget per park.

Council also approved the purchase of the 110 E. Canal Street building for the purpose of building a new Fire Station No. 1. Council member Todd Severt recused himself from the vote. The purchase is not to exceed $575,000 from the owners 3HISHT Holdings LLC.

Prior to the vote, a resident asked how much the construction of the new fire station would cost altogether. Titterington said a study conducted a few years ago determined it would cost $5 million or more to renovate the existing fire station. The city found the Canal Street property to build a new station, which has one acre and access to the downtown district. He said the next step will be to hire an architect to design the building, demolition and construction, which could cost up to $5-6 million for the new station, which is centrally located and houses the most fire personnel in the city.

Council member Brock Heath asked what would be done with current Fire Station No. 1 building. Titterington said options included selling the property, retain it for further city use or lease it to the city’s Community Improvement Corp. for an economic development project. Titterington said they would continue to brainstorm ideas as the projects move forward.

The following agenda items were also approved by council:

• R-35-2019 ODOT Bridge Inspection Program Consent for years 2020-2022 passed 9-0

• R-36-2019 Amend Community Reinvestment Area Boundary passed 9-0

• R-37-2019 Amend Fee Schedule for Community Reinvestment Area Application Fee passed 9-0

• O-25-2019 Rezone parcels from R-2, Single family Residential District, R-5, Single-family Residential District, and M-2, Light Industrial District, to a Planned Development-Residential. A public hearing was held July 15. This is for the Troy Christian Schools property and its planned APAC building project. This passed 9-0.

• O-29-2019 Agreement Regarding Pink Ribbon Girls Event and Notwithstanding provisions for Oct. 11, 2019.

The non-profit organization plans to host a concert on the Public Square and will apply for permits to serve alcohol during the event. It would be the third year for the event. Passed 8-1 with Bill Twiss voting “No.”

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

