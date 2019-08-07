Families seeking new child care after JJJ’s closing

MIAMI COUNTY — Approximately 60 families in Miami County who receive public assistance for child care are having to find a new child care provider following the closing of JJJ Childcare.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services suspended the child care license for JJJ Childcare, located at 840 Arthur Road, following the arrest of one of its employees accused of inappropriately touching a child while in its care. Andrew Cain, 35, of Troy, was arrested on July 29 by Troy Police following an investigation into allegations he touched a 10-year-old female victim several times inappropriately at the JJJ Childcare facility.

During the Miami County Commissioners’ worksession on Wednesday, Miami County Job and Family Services Director Teresa Brubaker explained the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is currently going through the legal process of officially revocating JJJ Childcare’s child care license. In the meantime, JJJ Childcare is still not able to operate as a child care facility while its license is suspended.

“I don’t know how many families attended JJJs, but I know that we have approximately 60 families that we work with with publicly funded child care that did receive child care through that center,” Brubaker said. “These are working families. These are families that need their jobs.”

Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams asked if the department has received calls from families inquiring about other child care centers available in the area.

Brubaker said, when the news broke about JJJ Childcare, they had families start to switch child care centers and providers.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge,” Brubaker said.

Also during their meeting, Brubaker recognized August as Child Support Awareness Month.

“One in three children are affected by the child support program. Child support is the second largest source of income for single parent families that we serve,” Brubaker said. Miami County had approximately 8,100 child support cases in July. Brubaker also added later that less than 20 percent of cases do not pay their child support. Between October 2017 and September 2018, the department collected approximately $18.9 million in child support in Miami County, Brubaker said. Also during the calendar year of 2018, they seized approximately $147,000 from bank accounts for back child support payments.

“For those that are owed, I think it is appreciated,” Brubaker said.

In other news:

The commissioners also met with the Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), and the EMA representatives briefly went over how the department is operating following the passing of their director, Kenny Artz. Artz was the EMA director since 2005. Commissioner Greg Simmons said the county is planning on doing interviews for the now-open EMA director position in September, and they hope to have the position filled in October.

Jim Bowell, hazmat coordinator with EMA, went over the recent hazardous spill that temporarily closed Interstate-75 last Sunday evening. The spill happened after the driver of a semi that was pulling a tanker trailer apparently lost control and crashed into the center median wall, overturning on the wall. The trailer reportedly contained aluminum brightener, a product used in commercial cleaning situations. Approximately 4,000 gallons of the product was released prior to crews intervening.

Bowell said they found the spilled contaminants in a drainage ditch on Monday.

Recovery from the May 27 tornadoes is continuing. Art Blackmore, LEPC, said they trying to work with Lutheran Social Services to find three or four people to act as case workers to touch base with those affected by the storms. Blackmore noted the American Red Cross is continuing to work with those majorly affected by the storms, but there was a total of 150 homes affected in Miami County.

CLARIFICATION: The commissioners authorized an agreement with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy positioned at the Miami County Animal Shelter full-time during their meeting on Tuesday. In the story “Municipal contract services up for debate” in the Wednesday edition of the Miami Valley Today, it was misstated where the deputy would be positioned.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley today, all rights reserved.

