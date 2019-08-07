President Trump visits Dayton

President Donald Trump waves to well-wishers on the ramp at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as he readies to head to downtown Dayton to visit victims, families, and first responders who were a part of this past weekend’s Oregon District shootings.

President and Mrs. Donald Trump leave Air Force One at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to begin their visit to families of victims and first responders who were involved in the Oregon District shootings over the weekend.

President Trump, right, is welcomed by Congressman Mike Turner at the steps to Air Force One on Wednesday morning.

Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, arrives at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for the president’s visit with victims families and first responders who were involved in the deadly shootings in the Oregon District this past weekend.

A United States Navy officer greets Air Force One as it taxis on the ramp at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during President Trump’s visit to Dayton on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump waves to well-wishers on the ramp at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as he readies to head to downtown Dayton to visit victims, families, and first responders who were a part of this past weekend’s Oregon District shootings.

