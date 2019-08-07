ITW Foundation, Hobart businesses donate to APAC

TROY — The organizing committee of the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) has announced that ITW and its local Hobart food equipment and Hobart welding businesses have pledged $500,000 to help build the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, a 1,200-seat auditorium that will be located on the Troy Christian Schools campus on Dorset Road.

ITW has several businesses located in Troy, including Hobart Food Equipment, established in 1897, and Hobart Brothers LLC, established in 1917.

With this donation, ITW and its local Hobart businesses join major charitable supporters, Dave and Linda Arbogast, Emerson, and Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center, in the $7 million fundraising campaign to build the APAC.

The APAC will serve Upper Miami Valley communities with a broad range of performing and visual arts, expanded educational programs, entertainment, special events, and regional productions and programs. This dynamic, moderate sized, venue is being designed to create a positive and cultural impact by providing a variety of opportunities for residents in the Upper Miami Valley region to gather, learn and be inspired, according to organizers.

“With the extraordinary generosity of our community, the APAC will become a central venue to support and develop cultural and educational activities throughout the region,” said Troy Mayor and APAC Campaign Committee member Mike Beamish.

For more information, call 339-5692 or visit arbogastpac.com.