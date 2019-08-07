Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds welcomes guests to the octagonal barn at the Orrmont Estate for Rockin’ it back, Payin’ it forward, a fundraiser event headlined by Piqua alum Fond Kiser and Friends to raise money for the Piqua High School Music Department. The event took play last Saturday…

Headlining Saturday’s Rockin’ it back, Payin’ it forward was 1979 Piqua graduate Fond Kiser, now a popular entertainer in Florida.

Piqua Show Choir alumnus Noah Magill performs during Rockin’ it back, Payin’ it forward.

A first-of-its-kind fundraiser in Piqua on August 2, Rockin’ it back, Payin’ it forward brought a number of musicians, all with local ties, together at the octagon barn at the Orrmont Estate a a fundraising benefit for the Piqua High School Music Department.

Audrey and Jeff Jacomet of Piqua perform a father/daughter duet.

Piqua father and son entertainers Lonnie and Christian Starrett, left and center, performed and accompanied a variety of acts during the first half of Saturday’s show.

