It’s Tractor Time

MIAMI COUNTY — Lee Morrow, 10, of Covington, bleeds green when it comes to his favorite line of tractors and field equipment.

Morrow, a fifth grade student at Newton Elementary School, will have his 4-H project “Starting Up: Getting to Know Your Tractor” on display along with hundreds of other 4-H projects at the Duke Lundgard Building during the Miami County Fair. Projects such as sewing, photography, safety, shooting sports and others are featured in each 4-H club’s booth throughout the fair week.

Morrow is a member of the Frisky Critters 4-H Club. Morrow presented his project at the annual Miami County Project Pride Day. His project was selected to go on to the Ohio State Fair exhibition held at Ag Pro in London on Aug. 2. Morrow finished 19th in his class. Morrow completed an interview, identified various parts on a tractor and drove a John Deere lawnmower through a maneuverability course.

Earlier this summer, Lee was working ground with his dad Nick in Brown Township. He paused his field work to share what he learned this year with this 4-H project.

“I learned that rops on a tractor are important,” Morrow said. Rops are attached to the tractor frame to help prevent rollover accidents.

Lee also shared that its important to have dual wheels on a tractor because, “so the tractor doesn’t fall over or spill.”

Lee also shared how the proper coolant and oil is key to keeping a tractor running smoothly.

Lee shared that his favorite tractor was the one in the field which he and his dad were working ground in, which is a John Deere 8300 and prefers the green tractors to others out in the fields.

“It’s what I grew up with and what I see where I live,” he said.

Lee said he’s looking forward to the Miami County Fair and especially looking forward to two things at the fair.

“I like the food and the rides,” he said.

Lee is the son of Elizabeth and Nick Morrow of Covington.

The Duke Lundgard Building is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the fair. The 10-year awards and youth awards will be held at the building at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

