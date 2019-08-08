Area briefs

Exhibit continues at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center continues to offer a historic exhibit about Troy’s Musical Moments. The free and open to the public exhibit will be on display through Aug. 18.

The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more than 200 years, Trojans have loved hearing and making music. This exhibit takes a look at the people and places that are a part of Troy’s music history. Items on display in this exhibit are from the collections of The Troy Historical Society, the Museum of Troy History, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, as well as individuals. These photographs and artifacts represent just a few of Troy’s many musical moments. The president of The Troy Historical Society, Judy Deeter, is the curator of this historic exhibit.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Lunch and learn set

TIPP CITY — A Lunch and Learn program called “Five Flags Over Miami County,” will be offered at noon Friday, Aug. 16 at the Tipp City Public Library. The speaker is Johnston Farm Site Manager Andy Hite. The event is sponsored by Story Point of Troy and Tipp Monroe Community Services. A box lunch will be served. There is no charge, but registration is required by Aug. 9. Visit tmcomservices.org to register.

Flags serve as the visible representation of a nation. They can motivate strong feelings of both pride and patriotism. From 1745-1862, five different national flags flew over the Upper Miami Valley, and more specifically the land of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. This program explores the European powers who held claims to the land as well as the transition to US control. Some of the events that took place under these flags will be highlighted.

Evening on canal upcoming

PIQUA — An Evening on the Canal, a reservation only event, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

Join participants for an evening that takes you back to the time the world moved at 4 miles an hour at the end of a towrope. Staff will begin with a hearty meal served in the Education Center overlooking the Miami and Erie Canal. After dinner, guests board the General Harrison of Piqua for a twilight journey on the canal.

Tickets are $35 per adults and $30 for children 6-12 and $30 and $25 for Johnston Farm Friends Council and Ohio History Connection members.

Reunion to be held

TROY — The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center located at 5760 Walnut-Grove Road. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish to share. Drink and table service provided. The Cove Springs Praise Band will provide entertainment. For more information, contact Janet Filbrun Knife at 937-667-6201.