Candidates file for Nov. 5 election

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County candidates have filed for a variety of offices for the Nov. 5 general election.

Candidate filings are unofficial and will not be certified until the board of elections meets at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

The following is a list of residents who filed for board of education seats, which have a four-year term. An asterisk denotes a contested race:

Piqua City School: Clint Bostick and Steven Fraizer

*Troy City Schools: Susan Borchers, Michael Ham, Steven Pedler, Douglas Trostle — Vying for three seats

Borchers was appointed to the board to fill the unexpired term of William Overla.

Bradford Exempted Village Schools: Maria Brewer and Scott Swabb

Covington Exempted Village Schools: Mark Miller and Kerry Murphy

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools: Theresa Dunaway, Samuel Spano, Anne Zakkour

Bethel Local Schools: Lori Sebastian

Miami East Local Schools: John E. Demmitt and Mark Iiames

Milton-Union Local Schools: Jessica Brumbaugh, Lori Parson, Beth Stasiak

*Newton Local Schools: Bridget Haines, Nate Oburn, Tonia Schauer — Vying for two seats

Miami County ESC: Michael Van Haaren (Bethel) and Janel Hodges (Newton)

The following is a list of residents who filed for city seats:

City of Piqua: Thomas Scott Fogt (1st Ward Commissioner), Cindy Pearson (2nd Ward Commissioner), Kathryn (Kazy) B. Hinds (5th Ward Commissioner)

Tipp City: John Haywood, Michael McFarland, Logan Rogers

Village of Bradford: Don Stump (Mayor), Brenda Selanders (Clerk/Treasurer), Galen Balmert (Council), Robert Dougherty (Council)

Village of Casstown: Dawn Vanover (Mayor), Laura Gates (Council), Nikki Frazier (Council)

*Village of Covington: Edward McCord (Mayor), Joyce Robertson (Mayor); *Council: Jesse Reynolds, Judith Smith, Keith Warner — Contested race for mayor, vying for two seats on council

Village of Fletcher: Penny Reed (Mayor), Michael Till (Council)

Village of Laura: Angela Deere (Mayor)

*Village of Pleasant Hill: Leonard Wirz (Mayor); Stanley Fessler (Board of Trustee of public affairs); Council: Judith Barga, Brenda Carroll, Alisha Wood—Vying for two seats on council

Village of West Milton: B. Scott Hurst (Vice-Mayor); Council: Sarah Copp, Christopher Horn, Greg Tracy

The following residents filed for township trustee positions:

Bethel Township: Deborah Watson (Fiscal officer); Trustee: Gary Biggs

Brown Township: Art Bowser (Fiscal officer); Trustee: John Beal

Concord Township: William Whidden (Fiscal officer); Trustee: Neil Rhoades

*Elizabeth Township: Mary Ann Mumford (Fiscal officer): Trustee: Jerry Paulus, John Ryman

*Lostcreek Township: Walter Pemberton (Fiscal officer): Trustee: Darrell Davis, Richard Walker

*Monroe Township: Lawrence Becker (Fiscal officer): Trustee: Lauryn Bayliff, Chuck Elliott, Greg Siefring, William Jamie Watkins —Vying for one seat

Newberry Township: Mary Benedict (Fiscal officer): Trustee: J. Jason Sargent.

Springcreek Township: Robert Black (Fiscal officer): Trustee: Thomas Hill, Douglas DeWeese

Hill was previously appointed to the position.

Staunton Township: Sarah Fine (Fiscal officer): Trustee: Jeff Cron

Union Township: Marjorie Coate (Fiscal officer): Trustee: Phil Mote

Washington Township: Mikel Brown (Fiscal officer): Trustee Matthew Hartley

BOE to certify candidates on Aug. 16

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.