Elections board seeks additional funding

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections met with the Board of Miami County Commissioners on Thursday to seek additional funding for supplementary equipment for the new voting machines not covered by the state’s grant funding for the new voting machines.

Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns and Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway submitted a request to the commissioners for approximately $42,534 in additional funds for the board’s office to go toward security carts to house and help transport the new Clear Ballot voting systems, as well as other electronic and office equipment needed to go along with that equipment. The biggest part of that expense is 25 security carts at a total estimated cost of approximately $33,000, including shipping.

“These are carts that will house all of the voting equipment that will go to the polling locations,” Bruns said. The county has 22 polling locations, and multiple carts are needed for some of the larger polling locations. Each of the carts will house the scanners, ADA equipment, signage, tables, and other equipment needed for each polling location on election days.

“These are well-made, election-specific carts. They will be able to be locked with two locks on them so that we can provide that bipartisan security on those carts,” Bruns said.

Commissioner Greg Simmons noted later the carts will also help decrease the number of trucks needed to transport the voting equipment from three trucks to two trucks.

Other supplies the board is requesting includes a letter opener, computer accessories, office supplies, and padlocks.

These costs are not eligible to be funded through the state’s $1 million grant to the county.

Bruns will be finding additional quotes on the election carts prior to the commissioner approving this purchase.

Chairman Dave Fisher and board member Audrey Gillespie of the Board of Elections were also present during this meeting.

In other news:

The commissioners also authorized a memorandum of agreement with Dr. Kuhurani A. Hussain to provided psychiatric services to the residents of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and their families. The cost is $750 per month.

The commissioners then authorized a Community Corrections Facility Grant application requesting $1,843,492 from the Ohio Department of Youth Services on behalf of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility.

The commissioners also awarded a bid for the purchase of two 2019 Ford Escape Titanium vehicles to Dave Arbogast Ford of Troy for the Department of Development. The cost, after trading in two other vehicles, is not to exceed $42,667.

CORRECTION: In the “Municipal contract services up for debate” story in the Wednesday edition of the Miami Valley Today, it was incorrectly stated that changing the law regarding municipal contract services for unincorporated territories would allow the county to “shop around” or bid out those contract services. Miami County can only choose one agency to provide municipal contract services for unincorporated territories, which would require a change in the Ohio Revised Code if the county chooses an agency other than the law director of the municipal corporation in which the municipal court is locate.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

