New voting system to be displayed at the fair

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections will give the public its first look at its new voting machine system at the Miami County Fair.

According to Director Laura Bruns, the new paper-based Clear Ballot voting machines will be at the fairgrounds on Monday, Aug. 12, from 2-6 p.m. to tabulate the Miami County Agricultural Society’s fair board election. The machines will also be available for a public demonstration from 11:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The board of elections will be located under the grandstands at the fairgrounds.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get a first-hand look at newly purchased voting equipment, as well as fill out a sample ballot and get “ hands-on ” with the new voting equipment, which will be implemented in the Nov. 5 General Election.

The board of elections will also host demonstration at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Aug. 19 from 3-6:30 p.m.; the Piqua Library on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; and the Tipp City Public Library in the main lobby on Monday, Sept. 9 from 1-4p.m. Other demonstrations are being planned for the month of September.

Visitors can also register to vote, sign up to become a Precinct Election Official, or fill out an application to vote by mail in the Nov. 5 General Election.

The new voting system purchase, paid for by Secretary of State funds, will replace approximately 470 direct-recording electronic (DRE) voting machines with 94 precinct scanners, 30 ballot-marking devices, which are ADA-compliant, and two central scanners for provisional and absentee ballots. The new system costs around $1 million, paid by state funds.

The Secretary of State has requested the board hold a mock election at the board office at the Miami County Courthouse. Bruns said Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans to attend the mock election to be held on Thursday, Aug. 29. No times have been determined at this time.

Demo of Clear Ballot system at fair, libraries

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.