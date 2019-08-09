Pour step down from Troy chamber

TROY — Kailey Pour, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce event manager, is stepping down effective Aug. 15. Pour has been with the chamber since April 2018 managing chamber events and the Troy Strawberry Festival.

She will be relocating to the Cincinnati area due to an opportunity with the Hilton Netherlands as a catering assistant.

“We wish Kailey the best and appreciate the time and effort she put forth with the chamber and the festival. Her passion for the community and specifically for the festival will be missed,” said executive director Kathi Roetter.

Pour will be working with chamber leadership to create a smooth transition for the chamber and the Strawberry Festival.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower prosperity for Troy. The chamber of commerce manages the Troy Strawberry Festival, Inc.