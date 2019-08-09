TROY — Luke Vannus and Katie Robinson were introduced as 2019 Miami County Fair Royalty following the king and queen contest on Friday evening.

Robinson is the daughter of Scott and Lori Robinson and is sponsored by the Leprechauns 4-H Club.

Vannus is the son of Harry and Mary Vannus and is sponsored by Indian Creek 4-H Club.

Runners-up for the king included second runner-up Carter Gilbert, and first runner-up Brayden Peake.

Gilbert is the son of Michelle West and Adam Gilbert. Peake is the son of Jessica Peake and Richard Peake.

Runners-up for queen included second runner-up Alicia Miller, and first runner-up Whitley Gross.

Miller is the daughter of Dean and Kathleen Miller, and Gross is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Gross.

A prince and princess were also crowned during Friday’s ceremonies.

Jacob Shoemaker, son of Brian and Annie Shoemaker, won the title of prince, and Katie Quinn, daughter of Leo and Kristi Quinn, was named princess.

Shoemaker is sponsored by Just 4-Fun 4-H Club, and Quinn is sponsored by Bits N Pieces 4-H Club.