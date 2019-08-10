Area briefs

Dentists discuss technology

PIQUA — On Friday, The Western Ohio Dental Society met at the Piqua Country Club to discuss the new world of orthodontics presented by the local orthodontics Dr. Lisa Alvetro and Dr. Brice Beckstrom.

Dr. Alvetro discussed how pleased her patients are since she stopped gaggy impressions. The patient’s teeth are scanned electronically and then a 3D printer creates the models as well as how they fit together. With new software, the orthodontist can even create various simulations of what the finished treatment will look like using different approaches such as clear plastic aligners as well as braces that take different amounts of time and expense.

Following their presentation, the general dentists had an opportunity to discuss this new technology could be used to more effectively improve replacing missing teeth and improve their patient’s appearance using a combination of orthodontics and replacement appliances or crowns.

Dr. Beckstrom is using a new technique to widen the arch of the teeth quicker and at less cost to avoid extracting permanent teeth.

Coloring winners named

PIQUA — MainStreet Piqua has completed their 2019 coloring contest, which is held in conjunction with the annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop. The contest drew nearly 100 entries this year.

Mainstreet Director Lorna Swisher reports that the group is seeing returning artists in the contest, as well as entire families participating.

“With age brackets of 1-6 years old, 7-12, and 13 to Adult, it’s an activity for everyone,” she said.

Swisher also commented on the quality of this year’s entries.

“As always, we were so impressed with both the quantity and the quality of the entries. It was obvious that we have a very creative and talented community,” Swisher said. “They were all so terrific — I’m very glad that I wasn’t a judge!”

Awards were given to the top three finishers in each age bracket. First place earned a $50 Cinemark gift card, donated by the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Second place winners receive a duck entry in the Rockin’ River Duck Drop race, being held Saturday, Aug. 17. Third place prizes awarded to the older age brackets included Market Day Dollars for the farmers market, and a stuffed duck toy for ages 1-6.

2019 coloring contest winners Are:

Ages 1-6

First place: Joseph Ruff

Second place: Avery DiPace

Third place: Riley Moon

Ages 7-12

First place: Maliyah Chambers

Second place: Olivia Sherry

Third place: Raygan Swabb

Ages 13 and older

First place: Jacob Bartee

Second place: Sloan Markin

Third place: Bri Howard.

Club members travel to Oakwood

TIPP CITY — Members of the Tipp City Garden Club recently traveled to the Smith Gardens on the corner of Oakwood Avenue and Walnut Lane in Oakwood. This year is the 45th anniversary of the city’s garden. Carol Collins was the first city horticulturist and caretaker. In 1998, she was appointed as the city’s leisure services director. The garden has been described as an island of loveliness and it remains her pride and joy, she said.

Collins guided club members through the Smith family history. The garden was planted in the 1930s by property owners, Carlton and Jeanette Smith, with the intent of having continuous bloom. That original garden design continues today. It is a city park now open to the public during daylight hours, and the city’s horticulturist coordinates its upkeep. Smith Gardens has been nationally recognized as one of the finest tiny public gardens in the state of Ohio.

A garden house sits nestled among all the blooms and water features. A brief business meeting and lunch followed in the garden house.

In September, the garden club will meet at a member’s home for the annual picnic and the making of a garden craft.