Spelling bees upcoming

COVINGTON — The upcoming Labor Day weekend, Fort Rowdy Encampment will host a Good Old Fashioned Spelling Bee and a Ohio Pioneer History Bee from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Old Fashioned Spelling Bee divisions will be children going into grades third through sixth, grades seventh through 12 and adult (anyone 18 or over). The spelling bee will include chalkboards, chalk, washcloth erasers and a variety of words, especially chosen for those specific age groups. Covington’s J.R. Clarke Library’s Director Cherie Roeth will lead the bee.

Winners in all categories will receive the new Fort Rowdy Medal, especially crafted for this Labor Day weekend. Word sheets used to begin each age division may be picked up at J. R. Clarke Public Library beginning Thursday, Aug. 15. Participants should arrive about 1:45 p.m. at the Fort Rowdy Stage.

Fort Rowdy Encampment will also be holding an Ohio Pioneer History Bee. The questions for the history bee will be from histories of Miami and Darke counties and the village of Covington and surrounding area. There will be two divisions for this bee, children going into grades 7-12 and adults (ages 18 and over). If you are interested, please see the local history books in the J.R. Clarke Alcove or refer to these websites. In order to narrow down the time-period, most questions are from 1800’s through the the Great Depression. Winners will also receive the new Fort Rowdy medal designed especially for the 2019 event. Arrive about 1:45 p.m. at the Fort Rowdy stage.