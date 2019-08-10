TCS receives True Value Foundation grant

TROY — Troy Junior High School will have a fresh, new look when it opens this fall, thanks in large part to a True Value Foundation Painting a Brighter Future grant.

True Value Western Ohio Hardware general manager Bruce Fisher presented Troy City Schools Director of Transportation, Facilities and Maintenance Tytus Jacobs with 30 gallons of paint and sundries, valued at roughly $1,100, earlier this summer. The paint was used to paint portions of Troy Junior High School.

“They’ve been a great partner for us,” Jacobs said. “They made it seamless and easy.”

In partnership with True Value retailers, True Value Foundation provides 30-gallon paint grants to schools across the United States through the Painting a Brighter Future program. More than 1,600 schools across the country have been awarded paint since the program’s inception in 2009, covering nearly 17 million square feet of learning space.