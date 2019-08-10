Tipp City council re-examines food truck ordinance

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — City council is considering several changes to Tipp City’s food truck regulations, including prohibiting food trucks on Main Street between First Street and the CSX railroad tracks except during approved downtown events.

Council members heard the first reading of an ordinance containing the proposed changes during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 5. If passed, the new food truck ordinance would modify the city’s current food truck regulations, which became effective on May 15, 2019.

Under current regulations, all food truck vendors are required to obtain a special food truck permit issued by the city. Changes under the new ordinance would include the elimination of references to fees for those permits, and the addition of new language specifically requiring food truck vendors to also obtain all other necessary state and local permits.

Council members also heard the first reading of an ordinance revising the preliminary plan for the city’s Cedar Grove subdivision, located south of Kessler-Cowlesville Road and west of Meijer Distribution Center.

The subdivision’s preliminary plan originally called for 118 single-family lots along with four multi-family lots and four commercial lots. The new plan, which was recommended by the city planning board, would add 72 single-family homes and eliminate all of the multi-family lots and the commercial lots.

In other business, council also passed two resolutions, one authorizing the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to inspect the city’s bridges, and the other authorizing the city manager to renew the city’s contract for police services at the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools.

Tipp City council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. There will be no council meeting on Sept. 5; it was canceled so that it wouldn’t conflict with the upcoming Tipp City Mum Festival.