Parke, Fraley exhibit best ducks

MIAMI COUNTY — Pami Parke, 17, of Covington, has her ducks in a row.

Parke’s duck “Flaming ‘O” was selected as the Grand Champion market duck at the Miami County Junior Fair on Saturday.

Parke shared how her brother Simon got her into showing ducks, which has become a popular project in the poultry barn.

“They look at the feathers and the breast meat. The judge will look for the bone in its chest, which you don’t want to feel it because then it doesn’t have enough meat on it.”

Parke is a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Shon and Brian Parke of Covington.

Abby Fraley, 16, of Covington, won the Reserve Grand Champion market duck. She said it was her second year showing ducks. She’s a member of the Frisky Critters 4-H Club.

“We’ve always had birds,” Fraley said. “I love animals. I plan to be a vet when I graduate.” Fraley also exhibits dairy feeder steers at the fair. She is the daughter of Ron and Lindsey Fraley.

Both Parke and Fraley will participate in the annual Miami County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The sale will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the swine barn.

