Talkin’ turkey

MIAMI COUNTY — The feathers were flying at the Miami County Fair’s poultry barn.

Ryan Dinardo, 17, of Casstown, had the biggest and the best turkey in town. Dinardo won the Grand Champion overall market turkey on Saturday.

“We started raising turkeys because I enjoy hunting turkeys,” he said. “It’s been fun having turkeys around.” Dinardo said feeding turkeys require high protein feed. His tom turkey weighed 53.8 pounds.

Dinardo said he enjoys 4-H and exhibiting at the county fair each year.

“It gives you something to do in the summer and gives you something to look forward to before you go back to school,” he said. He is a member of the Springcreek Frontrunners 4-H Club. Dinardo is the son of Chris and Rebecca Dinardo of Casstown.

Cassie Healy, 15, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion market turkey with her hen turkey which weighed 28 pounds. She’s a member of the Bethel Bunnies and Livestock 4-H Club.

“It’s been a fun project,” she said. “They are entertaining.”

She is the daughter of John and Christie Healy of New Carlisle.

Cassie Healy, 15, of New Carlisle, won Reserve Grand Champion market turkey with her champion hen turkey. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_healyturkey_cmyk.jpg Cassie Healy, 15, of New Carlisle, won Reserve Grand Champion market turkey with her champion hen turkey. Ryan Dinardo, 17, of Casstown, won Grand Champion market turkey with his tom turkey. It weighs 53 pounds. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_dinardoturkey_cmyk.jpg Ryan Dinardo, 17, of Casstown, won Grand Champion market turkey with his tom turkey. It weighs 53 pounds.

Dinardo wins grand champion turkey; Healy reserve champion hen turkey