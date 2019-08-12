Woodward wins inaugural pound cake award

TROY — In honor of a longtime volunteer, a special award has been started at the 2019 Miami County Fair.

The trophy honors the memory of Maxine Fausey, longtime Art and Horticulture halls volunteer, who recently passed away from cancer. The award, which is a special honor for the first place Pound Cake winner — Maxine’s specialty — was provided by her friends and fellow volunteers.

Fausey’s good friend, Karen Honeyman, said in their younger days, she and Fausey would compete against each other at the fair for the top pound cake honor. When they began to volunteer, Honeyman said she stopped making the entry, but Fausey continued entering throughout the years, and was well known for the special cakes.

For the first year of the award, Renee Woodward of Fletcher received the honor. The Miami East Elementary paralegal said she was proud to receive the inaugural award to honor someone who gave more than 42 years of their life to volunteering at the fair.

Woodward, who learned to bake more than 30 years with the help of her great-grandma, said she enjoys making cakes the most.

“I just like to bake,” said Woodward, who is married to DeWayne and has two children and three grandchildren.

Woodward entered 24 projects into the Art Hall and won Best of Show in Candy Platter, Peanut Butter Fudge and Hand-Kneaded Yeast Bread, among other awards.

Renee Woodward displays her 2019 trophy for her first place Pound Cake in memory of long time volunteer Maxine Fausey. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_ReneeWoodward_MaxineFauseyPoundCake.jpg Renee Woodward displays her 2019 trophy for her first place Pound Cake in memory of long time volunteer Maxine Fausey.