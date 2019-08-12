Making memories

U.S. Army SSGT Justin Creager, left, counts ‘em out as Brycen Palivec, 15, of Troy, does a push-up challenge at the Miami County Fair on Friday.

WKEF/WRGT Chief Meteorologist Jamie Simpson chats with Dakoto Shield, 13, of Troy, at the Miami County Fair on Friday. Simpson did his evening weather report live from the fairgrounds.

Organ grinder Jesse Moore and his pal Don Juan, a 13-year-old Papuchin Monkey, entertain on the midway at the Miami County Fair on Friday.

Emcee Dee Mahan chats with newly-crowned Miami County Fair Prince Jacob Shoemaker and Princess Katie Quinn on Friday night.

Jim Strawfor, a member of the Miami County Antique Power Association looks for a full pull on Friday night at the Miami County Fair.

Wyatt Hill, 3, of Piqua keeps his eye on the judge as he participates in PeeWee Swine Showmanship on Saturday

Noah and Alex Garvic, 4 and 6 years old, pose with their winning Artistic Flower Arrainging projects in the Horticulture Hall on Saturday. Pictured with them is their mom Jennifer, left, and grandmother Sandy Fisher, three generations of Horticulturist.

Mike Miller of Piqua holds one of his son’s goats as he watches Bryce, 10, show another animal on Saturday.

Colbert Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill does his chores in one of the barns at the fairgrounds on Saturday