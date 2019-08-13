Deputy on leave after OVI charge

PIQUA — A Miami County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on un-paid administrative leave following an OVI arrest that took place over the weekend in Piqua.

Deputy Chase Underwood was placed on un-paid administrative leave effective Monday stemming from an OVI arrest in Piqua. His license suspension following the OVI charge meant that he no longer met the minimum requirements to perform his duties as a deputy sheriff, according to a press release from Sheriff Dave Duchak. Upon final disposition of the court case, an administrative investigation will occur.

“I would like to commend the Piqua Police Department for their professionalism,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said in a press release.

According to Piqua Police Department reports released on Tuesday, Chase A. Underwood was charged in connection with a report of an intoxicated male subject on a motorcycle in the drive-though lane of Rally’s Hamburgers at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 block of North College Street in Piqua. Underwood was located and charged with OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, following this incident.

As of Tuesday morning, the charge had not yet been filed in Miami County Municipal Court, according to online court records.

