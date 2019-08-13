ACS announces Relay fundraising

TROY — More than 40 teams and 1,200 people participated in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Miami County event on July 7-8 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. More than $125,000 was raised to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

“It was inspirational to see people from all parts of our community come out to support us and help save lives from cancer,” said Benjamin Banning with the American Cancer Society. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference.”

The following teams were recognized for their extraordinary efforts:

• ITW Food Equipment Group/Hobart

• Team Honda — Troy

• Hartzell Propeller Inc.

• LT Ball School – Tipp City

• First United Church of Christ, Troy

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Miami County will host its 26th annual event on June 12-13, 2020, at the fairgrounds. Community volunteers are the backbone of this movement, and Halee Mollette and Cheryl Adkins are serving at the volunteer leads for the 2020 event. For more information, visit RelayForLife.Org/MiamiCounty.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.