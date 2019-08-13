Pence, Holzen claim top steer awards

MIAMI COUNTY — It’s been a banner year for Paige Pence and her show stock.

Pence, 16, of New Carlisle, exhibited the Miami County Jr. Fair Grand Champion market steer on Monday night in front of a standing only crowd.

Pence is a member of the Miami East FFA, and it’s her second year of showing at the Miami County Fair.

“It was very unexpected, but I’m glad we got it done,” she said after the show. Pence showed the steer she named “Gauge” at the Ohio State Fair and was a division three winner in the beef contest.

Pence also fared well in other barns at the Ohio State Fair. She won Reserve Grand Champion market goat and also earned a fifth overall in the same show. In the lamb barn, Pence received Overall Grand Champion with her Hampshire lamb and third overall with a natural colored lamb. Pence was part of the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions and sold her lamb for $36,000, with proceeds to benefit Ohio 4-H scholarships. The buyers were AG Boogher and Sons and S&S Volvo.

She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence.

Savannah Holzen, 17, of Troy, was named the Reserve Grand Champion with her market steer. She is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Tim and Sharon Holzen.

