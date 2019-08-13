Fair winners

Brady Kadel, 10, son of Brian and Jen Kadel, of Casstown won Reserve Champion Single Fryer. Brady is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

Brady Kadel, 10, son of Brian and Jen Kadel, of Casstown, won Reserve Champion Homegrown Pen of Three. Brady is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

Jacqueline Kadel, 12, daughter of Brian and Jen Kadel, of Elizabeth Township, won Champion California Buck and Grand Champion Six Class Buck. Jacqueline is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

Brady Kadel, 10, right, son of Brian and Jen Kadel, of Elizabeth Township, poses with his Champion Oxford Ram/Supreme Champion Ram/All Breeds, with his sister, Jacqueline, 12, left. Both Brady and Jacqueline are members of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

Kyle Wright, 11, son of Eric and Jill Wright, of Fletcher, was named the Junior Division Sheep Showmanship winner. Kyle is a member of the Farrow to Finish 4-H Club.

Lauren Wright, 16, daughter of Eric and Jill Wright, of Fletcher, was named the Senior Division Sheep Showmanship winner. Lauren is a member of the Farrow to Finish 4-H Club.

Logan Smith, 14, son of Kitsey and Steven Smith, of Troy, won the Holland Lop Senior Doe ribbon and First Place Best in Show. Logan is a member of the Rock-N-Rabbits 4-H Club.

Monica Ostendorf, daughter of Jim and Teresa Ostendorf, of Covington, won the Poultry Showmanship Award within the Intermediate Age Group. Monica is a member of the Ears to Tails 4-H Club.

Natalie Gratz, 15, daughter of Laura and Ken Gratz, of Tipp City, won Senior Showmanship and Showman of Showmen. Natalie is a member of the Hoofin’ It 4-H Club.

Owen Pleiman, 15, son of Craig and Brenda Pleiman, won Grand Champion Bantam. Owen is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.