Fairgrounds happenings

Hunter McMillion of Covington competes in the Speed and Control event in the horse arena on Tuesday.

Congressman Warren Davidson, R-Ohio 8th District, chats with Preston Elifritz during the Swine Show at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday.

Don Black, left, watches his grandson, Nate, operated a bandsaw to make boards from logs during a demonstration at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday. Black owns and operates Ohio Operating Engineers Apprenticeship and Training in Darke County.

Miami County Fair Goat Queen for 2019 Emma Sutherly of Elizabeth Township, left, talks to Congressman Warren Davidson in the Goat Barn at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday. Davidson met with Sutherly, who is active in a variety of projects, for a tour of projects undertaken by Miami County 4-H, FFA, and Scouts

Julie Millhouse, Miami Co. Fair Secretary, records her encounter with Dinosaur Xperience on the midway Tuesday afternoon

A tuckered-out fair-goer grabs a quick nap before time to get back to his animals.