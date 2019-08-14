Miami County Fair winners

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Fancy Duck.

Levi Weldy, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Grand Champion Fancy Duck.

Curtis Shellenberger,17, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Reserve Supreme Champion Dairy Cow and Dairy Showman of Showman.

Chloe Shellenberger, 13, from Pleasant Hill, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Junior Champion Holstein and Intermediate Showmanship.

Bethany Weldy, 16, from Covington, of Ears to Tails 4-H Club won Reserve Champion Market Chicken.

Owen Pleiman, 14, of Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club won Overall Fancy Poultry.