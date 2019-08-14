Records tumble at Sale of Champions

MIAMI COUNTY — Seven records were broken by a crowd of supporters of the annual Sale of Champions at the Miami County Fair on Wednesday.

Miami County Junior Fair Board President Kacie Tackett broke the record for single rabbit. Baird Funeral Homes purchased the project for $2,000. It was Tackett’s final year in 4-H.

“It was my first time in the Sale of Champions, my brother’s been in it multiple times,” she said. “I just like giving back to the fair. The fair has given me so much. The friends, the family, the memories, I really enjoyed my time here. It’s been bittersweet.” Tackett is a student at Edison State Community College and is studying early childhood education.

Brother Colin Tackett sold his pen of three meat rabbits for $1,400. The buyer was long-time fair supporter Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes in Troy.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I like helping the kids. They do such a good job, and they work hard,” Cheney said. Cheney said he’s been a fair auction supporter for around 45 years.

Colin Tackett said raising rabbits and showing them at the fair has been a fun experience and had multiple wins in the rabbit barn during fair week.

Cheney also purchased Bethany Weldy’s Reserve Grand Champion market chickens for $800.

Weldy said it was the first time participating in the sale of champions.

“I’ve been close to winning before, but I’ve never done anything like this. It was good to get up there,” she said.

Another long-time supporter of the annual junior fair was Dr. Mark Bentley of Excellence in Dentistry.

“I’ve been coming here for 46 years. We enjoy supporting the fair — it’s a habit,” he said with a laugh. Dr. Bentley purchased Cassie Healy’s Reserve Grand Champion market turkey for $1,000. He also purchased the Reserve Grand Champion market dairy feeder steer for $1,250.

The following auctioneers donated their services throughout the Sale of Champions and the general livestock sale on Thursday: Scott Pence, Jerry Stitcher, Ryan Havenar, Bryan Pence, Brad Havenar, Mark Bodenmiller and Kenny Kaufmann.

The following exhibitors were part of the 2019 Miami County Jr. Fair Sale of Champions:

* Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Myah Romer, of Troy, was purchased for $3,000. She is the daughter of Cortney and Adam Romer. The buyers were Steve Zell and Francis Furniture of Troy, Kevin Romer, Ryan Havenar and Ron Erwin of Erwin Dodge Jeep in Troy.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Bethany Weldy, of Covington, was purchased for $800. She is the daughter of Nick and Becky Weldy. The buyer was Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes.

• Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Pami Parke, of Covington, was purchased for $1,500. She is the daughter of Brian and Shon Parke. The buyers were Poor Farmers Campground, Wapoo Wood Products, U.S. Bank, Wintrow Trucking, Troy Salon and Day Spa and Grand P Farms.

* Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Abby Fraley, of Covington, was purchased for $4,200. She is the daughter of Ron and Lindsay Fraley. The buyer was Stocker-Fraley Funeral Homes.

• Grand Champion Market Turkey, exhibited by Ryan DiNardo, of Casstown, was purchased for $3,000. He is the son of Chris and Rebecca DiNardo. The buyers were Chris DiNardo, Double Dipper, Erie Fishing Charters, S2K Excavating, Rebecca Supinger, Mumford Seed Services, Anthony Bond, Ryan Havenar, Ernst Concrete, Horizon Concrete Inc., DiNardo Farms, MD Miller Construction and Mumford Farms.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey, exhibited by Cassie Healy, of New Carlisle, was purchased for $1,000. She is the daughter of John and Christie Healy. The buyer was Excellence in Dentistry.

• Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $1,400. He is the son of Jane Jess. The buyer was Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Kara Stephan, of Covington, was purchased for $700. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan. The buyer was Stocker-Fraley Funeral Homes.

*Grand Champion single market rabbit, exhibited by Kacie Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $2,000. She is the daughter of Jane Jess. The buyer was Baird Family of Baird Funeral Home.

*Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit, exhibited by Brady Kadel, of Casstown, was purchased for $2,000. He is the son of Brian and Jen Kadel. The buyer was Miami Valley Feed and Grain and Quality Lawn, Landscape and Fence Inc.

* Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Jacob Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $3,000. He is the son of Justin Roeth. The buyer was Hart’s Towing and Automotive.

* Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Isaac Beal, of Conover, was purchased for $4,550. He is the son of John and Melissa Beal. The buyers were Miami Valley Feed and Grain, BB Ag, MAC Properties, Kenny and Jenni Kirby, and Data Roofing.

* Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs, exhibited by, Chloe Gump, of Fletcher, was purchased for $1,700. She is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump. The buyers were Hart’s Towing and Automotive and Graves-Fearon Insurance.

• Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs, exhibited by Adam Bensman, of Troy, was purchased for $1,100. He is the son of Brian Bensman. The buyer was Miami Valley Feed and Grain.

• Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Brandon Stone, of Troy, was purchased for $3,300. He is the son of David and Melissa Stone. The buyers were Team Johnson Show Lams, Ryan Havenar and Sidney Electric Co.

•Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Chloe Gump, of Fletcher, was purchased for $1,200. She is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump.The buyers were Scott Pence Auction Services and Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions.

• Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Dylan Hollowell, of Covington, was purchased for $1,600. He is the son of Randy and Stacy Hollowell. The buyer was Kenny and Jenny Wheelock of Wheelock Farms.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Travis Durst, of Tipp City, was purchased for $1,600. He is the son of Jamie Durst. The buyer was Ted Mercer of Mercer Group.

* Supreme Champion Dairy, exhibited by, Ella Hershberger, of Casstown, was purchased for $2,100. She is the daughter of Luke and Alicia Hershberger. The buyer was Fab Metals Inc.

• Supreme Reserve Champion, exhibited by Curtis Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $1,600. He is the son of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger. The buyer was Full Life Chiropratic.

• Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Reagan Howell, of Troy, was purchased for $1,800. She is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell. The buyer was Rick McMaken of HER Realty.

• Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Ty Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $1,250. He is the son of Mark and Paula Roeth. The buyer was Excellence in Dentistry.

• Grand Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, was purchased for $9,800. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence. Friends and family of Paige Pence were the buyers.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Savannah Holzen, of Troy, was purchased for $6,750. She is the daughter of Tim and Sharon Holzen. The buyer was Dale Stager of Select Arc Inc.

(*) Denotes new sale record.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.