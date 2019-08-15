Matthew Fox, 15, son of Greg and Pam Fox, from Butler Township, of the Milton-Union Footprints 4-H Club, won first place Bantam Ducks Pair, first place Bantam Ducks Drake, first place Bantam Ducks Hen, Grand Champion Bantam Ducks, and Reserve Grand Champion Overal Fancy Poultry.

Ava Brown, 12, daughter of Jessica and Matthew Welch and Travis and Stephanie Brown, from Troy, of Bethel Bunnies 4-H Club won Reserve Best of Show Holland Lop Sr. Buck.

Ava Brown, 12, daughter of Jessica and Matthew Welch and Travis and Stephanie Brown, from Troy, of Bethel Bunnies 4-H Club, won Best of Show Holland Lop Jr. Doe.

Jada Welch, 10, daughter of Jessica and Matthew Welch, from Troy, of Bethel Bunnies 4-H Club, won MCRA Rabbit Princess Royalty.

Reagan Howell, 13, daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell, from Elizabeth Township, of Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer.