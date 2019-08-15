Wednesday Fair Fun

Honor Flight Dayton and the American Legion were two of a number of Veterans groups on the midway of the Miami County Fairground on Wednesday during Veteran’s Day at the fair.

Miami County Fair Board Member and U.S. Navy Veteran Ted Miller welcomes guests to Wednesday’s Veteran’sCeremony

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons, a U.S. Navy Veteran was one of the guest speakers during Wednesday’s Veteran’s Ceremony

Miami County had a number of participants, many of them winners, at the recent Ohio State Fair in Columbus. They were recognized before the start of Wednesday’s Sale of Champions.

The Swine Barn was packed on Wednesday for the Miami County Fair Sale of Champions.

Cassie Healy of New Carlisle brings a gift to Dr. Mark Bentley whose Excellence in Dentistry business in Troy purchase her Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey during Wednesday’s Miami County Fair Sale of Champions.