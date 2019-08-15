Posted on by

Wednesday Fair Fun

Honor Flight Dayton and the American Legion were two of a number of Veterans groups on the midway of the Miami County Fairground on Wednesday during Veteran’s Day at the fair.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Miami County Fair Board Member and U.S. Navy Veteran Ted Miller welcomes guests to Wednesday’s Veteran’sCeremony


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons, a U.S. Navy Veteran was one of the guest speakers during Wednesday’s Veteran’s Ceremony


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Miami County had a number of participants, many of them winners, at the recent Ohio State Fair in Columbus. They were recognized before the start of Wednesday’s Sale of Champions.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The Swine Barn was packed on Wednesday for the Miami County Fair Sale of Champions.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Cassie Healy of New Carlisle brings a gift to Dr. Mark Bentley whose Excellence in Dentistry business in Troy purchase her Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey during Wednesday’s Miami County Fair Sale of Champions.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

