Colby Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill was all smiles as he helped out in holding trophies in the sale ring at the Miami County Fair Sale of Champions on Wednesday.

Colby Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill was all smiles as he helped out in holding trophies in the sale ring at the Miami County Fair Sale of Champions on Wednesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_081419mju_fair_trophyboy-1.jpg Colby Shellenberger, 3, of Pleasant Hill was all smiles as he helped out in holding trophies in the sale ring at the Miami County Fair Sale of Champions on Wednesday.