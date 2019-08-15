2019 Miami County Jr. Fair Sale of Champions

Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Myah Romer, of Troy, was purchased for $3,000. She is the daughter of Cortney and Adam Romer. The buyers were Steve Zell and Francis Furniture of Troy, Kevin Romer, Ryan Havenar and Ron Erwin of Erwin Dodge Jeep in Troy. It was a new sale record.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Bethany Weldy, of Covington, was purchased for $800. She is the daughter of Nick and Becky Weldy. The buyer was Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes.

Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Pami Parke, of Covington, was purchased for $1,500. She is the daughter of Brian and Shon Parke. The buyers were Poor Farmers Campground, Wapoo Wood Products, U.S. Bank, Wintrow Trucking, Troy Salon and Day Spa and Grand P Farms.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Abby Fraley, of Covington, was purchased for $4,200. She is the daughter of Ron and Lindsay Fraley. The buyer was Stocker-Fraley Funeral Homes. It was a new sale record.

Grand Champion Market Turkey, exhibited by Ryan DiNardo, of Casstown, was purchased for $3,000. He is the son of Chris and Rebecca DiNardo. The buyers were Chris DiNardo, Double Dipper, Erie Fishing Charters, S2K Excavating, Rebecca Supinger, Mumford Seed Services, Anthony Bond, Ryan Havenar, Ernst Concrete, Horizon Concrete Inc., DiNardo Farms, MD Miller Construction and Mumford Farms.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey, exhibited by Cassie Healy, of New Carlisle, was purchased for $1,000. She is the daughter of John and Christie Healy. The buyer was Excellence in Dentistry.

Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $1,400. He is the son of Jane Jess. The buyer was Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Kara Stephan, of Covington, was purchased for $700. She is the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan. The buyer was Stocker-Fraley Funeral Homes.

Grand Champion single market rabbit, exhibited by Kacie Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $2,000. She is the daughter of Jane Jess. The buyer was Baird Family of Baird Funeral Home. It was a new sale record.

Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit, exhibited by Brady Kadel, of Casstown, was purchased for $2,000. He is the son of Brian and Jen Kadel. The buyer was Miami Valley Feed and Grain and Quality Lawn, Landscape and Fence Inc. It was a new sale record.

Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Jacob Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $3,000. He is the son of Justin Roeth. The buyer was Hart’s Towing and Automotive. It was a new sale record.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Isaac Beal, of Conover, was purchased for $4,550. He is the son of John and Melissa Beal. The buyers were Miami Valley Feed and Grain, B&B Ag, MAC Properties, Kenny and Jenni Kirby, and Data Roofing. It was a new sale record.

Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs, exhibited by, Chloe Gump, of Fletcher, was purchased for $1,700. She is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump. The buyers were Hart’s Towing and Automotive and Graves-Fearon Insurance. It was a new sale record.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs, exhibited by Adam Bensman, of Troy, was purchased for $1,100. He is the son of Brian Bensman. The buyer was Miami Valley Feed and Grain.

Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Brandon Stone, of Troy, was purchased for $3,300. He is the son of David and Melissa Stone. The buyers were Team Johnson Show Lambs, Ryan Havenar and Sidney Electric Co.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Chloe Gump, of Fletcher, was purchased for $1,200. She is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump.The buyers were Scott Pence Auction Services and Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions.

Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Dylan Hollowell, of Covington, was purchased for $1,600. He is the son of Randy and Stacy Hollowell. The buyer was Kenny and Jenny Wheelock of Wheelock Farms.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Travis Durst, of Tipp City, was purchased for $1,600. He is the son of Jamie Durst. The buyer was Ted Mercer of Mercer Group.

Supreme Champion Dairy, exhibited by Ella Hershberger, of Casstown, was purchased for $2,100. She is the daughter of Luke and Alicia Hershberger. The buyer was Fab Metals Inc. It was a new sale record.

Supreme Reserve Champion dairy, exhibited by Curtis Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $1,600. He is the son of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger. The buyer was Full Life Chiropratic.

Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Reagan Howell, of Troy, was purchased for $1,800. She is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell. The buyer was Rick McMaken of HER Realty.

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Ty Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $1,250. He is the son of Mark and Paula Roeth. The buyer was Excellence in Dentistry.

Grand Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, was purchased for $9,800. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence. Friends and family of Paige Pence were the buyers.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Savannah Holzen, of Troy, was purchased for $6,750. She is the daughter of Tim and Sharon Holzen. The buyer was Dale Stager of Select Arc Inc.