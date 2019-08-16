Troy City Schools welcome new staff members

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy City Schools are welcoming more than 30 new teachers, administrators and classified personnel to its ranks for the upcoming school year.

Those new staff members went through an orientation process Thursday at Troy Junior High School, followed by the annual Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and Troy City Schools welcome luncheon.

New staff members include:

Administrators

David Fong (director of communications) and Danielle Romine (K-6 curriculum director).

Certified positions

Meghan Arnold (math, Troy High School), Jessica Burris (American Sign Language, Troy High School), Amber Buschur (third grade, Kyle Elementary School), Rachael Dellinger (piano/music, Troy High School), Madison Feltner (intervention specialist, Troy Junior High School), Kaylee Ferralli (first grade, Concord Elementary School), Michelle France (intervention specialist, Troy High School), Maria Harrison (English, Troy Junior High School), Mark Hess (math, Troy High School), Jennifer Hewitt (music K-8, Forest and Kyle Elementary Schools), Michelle Hoog (nurse, Cookson Elementary School), Kara Ihle (first grade, Concord Elementary School), Madison Ladd (social studies, Troy Junior High School), Andrea Lager (intervention specialist, Troy High School), Alicia Long (English, Troy Junior High School), Sandra Mick (third grade, Hook Elementary School), Julia Mohler (math, Troy Junior High School), Jessica Nelson (TESOL K-12, Troy Junior High School), Kim Plantz (fifth grade, Hook Elementary School), Justin Setliff (intervention specialist, Heywood Elementary School), Heather Smith (intervention specialist, Kyle Elementary School), Daniel Studebaker (technology teacher, Van Cleve 6th Grade Building) and Dale Waulk (business, Troy High School).

Classified positions

Kim Block (health clinic/LPN, Kyle Elementary School), Ethan Hess (second shift custodian, Hook and Heywood Elementary Schools), Elaine Hooven-Shirey (cafeteria/food service assistant cook, Troy High School), Pamela Philipps (cafeteria/food service assistant cook, Troy Junior High School), Kyle Todd (intervention assistant-non title, Troy Junior High School) and Lisa Walters (health clinic/LPN, Concord Elementary School).