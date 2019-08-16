One confirmed dead in US36 crash

LENA — One person, a juvenile female, is dead following a Friday morning crash on U.S. Route 36, involving a semi and a car.

Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that one of the three juvenile females in the car did not survive the crash. Two other victims were transported from the scene, one aboard CareFlight and another by ground medic.

Lord said that a crash reconstruction team is on the scene to investigate the crash and preliminary indications are that the driver of the car “failed to yield to the truck.”

No names or ages of the victims have been released pending notification of family members. The driver of the truck did not appear to be injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

U.S. Route 36 remains closed while the crash is investigated and cleared.

By Michael Ullery

