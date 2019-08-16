Miami County’s Most Wanted

Dustin L. Taylor

Last known address: Troy

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 155

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Date of birth: 7/16/89

Wanted for: Felonious assault

Anthony Howard

Last known address: Celina

Height: 603

Weight: 180

Eye color: Hazel

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 4/14/88

Wanted for: FTA drug possession

Joseph Pinks

Last known address: Troy

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 172

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 5/18/00

Wanted for: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Stephanie Roock

Last known address: Huber Heights

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 115

Eye color: Green

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 5/23/88

Wanted for: Complicity to theft, breaking and entering

Jeffrey Pierce

Last known address: Piqua

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 120

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 10/3/74

Wanted for: Burglary

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.