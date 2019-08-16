Posted on by

Cops v Kids and everyone wins

Annual softball event a big hit

A hitter looks to make contact during Friday's Second Annual Cops vs Kids Softball Tournament with deputies and corrections officers from the Miami County Sheriff's Office playing teams from the detention facility, at the Miami Co. Juvenile Detention Facility. In addition to several softball games, there is a cookout and music.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

A hitter looks to make contact during Friday’s Second Annual Cops vs Kids Softball Tournament with deputies and corrections officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office playing teams from the detention facility, at the Miami Co. Juvenile Detention Facility. In addition to several softball games, there is a cookout and music.

Annual softball event a big hit