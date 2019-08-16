FFA Shop and Crop winners

Ag. Shop Division
Bird Feeders or Bird House
1 Layla Wackler
Boot Bench
1 Layla Wackler
Concrete Stepping Stone
1 Bethany Weldy
2 Tyler Fraley
3 Carter Tinnerman
4 Kaitlyn Shirk
5 Aulbrey Hergenrather
Electric Light Stand
1 David Robinson
Electrical Circuit Display Board
1 Erica Pratt
2 Luke Gilliland
3 Maci Krites
4 Zachary Kronenberger
5 Kaitlyn Hawes
Electrical Project
1 Morgan Kimmel
Farm Trailer
1 Trey Schmelzer
Flower Box
1 Mariah Skinner
Hitch Pins
1 Joel Cress
Livestock Feeders
1 Layla Wackler
Livestock Facility Model
1 Darby Welbaum
2 Emmie Bohse
3 Malia Johns
4 Chloee Thomas
5 Colton Leach
Nail Box
1 Sam Sutherly
2 Tevin Felver
3 Kaitlyn Roop
4 Aidan Beachler
5 Cadence Ray
Other Crop Appliances
1 Trentin Alexander
2 Morgan Kimmel
3 Davis Robinson
Photo History of an FFA Chapter Activity
1 Rylee Puthoff
2 Chloe Gump
3 Sam Sutherly
4 Jayden-Taylor Gates
5 Gwyndalynn Ferryman
Photo History of SAE Program
1 Coutney Bair
2 Chloe Gump
3 Marisa Savini
4 Gretchen Stevens
5 Sam Sutherly
Reclaimed Wood Project
1 Michael Bair
Reconditioned Machinery
1 Jarrett Winner
Reconditioned Miscellaneous Project
1 Kaitlyn Roop
Sawhorse
1 Jarrett Winner
2 Sarah Blocher
3 Makayla Brittain
4 Lauren Wright
5 Carter Gilbert
Toolbox (Over 20 Inches)
1 Emma Sutherly
2 Grayson Jacobe
3 Rylee Puthoff
4 Spencer Newhouse
5 Courtney Bair
Toolbox (Under 20 Inches)
1 Gavin Swank
2 Hayden Caldwell
3 Ben Romie
4 Josie Maple
5 Conner Sindelir
Welding Arc Display Board
1 Larkin Painter
2 Mercedes Smith
3 Hunter Gheen
4 Jay Roberts
5 Corie Hamilton
Welding Mig Display Board
1 Bethany Weldy
2 David Robinson
3 Garrett Warner
4 Rochele Besecker
5 Hunter Clarkson
Welding Variety Display Board
1 Bradyn Renner
2 Sage Coker
3 Libby Carpenter
4 Carter Gilbert
5 Clinton Shellenberger
Welding Project (Medium)
1 Tyler Fraley
2 David Robinson
3 Bethany Weldy
4 Garrett Warner
Welding Project (Small)
1 Maci Krites
2 Job Morgan
Wood Hat or Cap Rack
1 Kearsten Kirby
Wood Design Project
1 Josie Maple
2 Webb Kress
3 Kayge Thwaits
4 Jessica Leffew
Wood Project (Large)
1 Hunter Zell
Wood Project (Medium)
1 Ashlyn Deeter
4 Luke Gilliland
Wood Project (Small)
1 Maci Krites
2 Ashlyn Deeter
3 Kearsten Kirby
Grand Champion Shop Project
Jarrett Winner (Sawhouse)
Reserve Grand Champion Shop Project
Ashlyn Deeter (Medium Wood Project)
Crop Division
Corn (6 ears)
1 Paige Pence
Corn (Single Stalk)
1 Paige Pence
2 Abigail Covault
3 Luke Gilliland
Chrysanthemum (1 potted plant)
1 Leann Vernon
Floral Arrangement – Cut Flowers
1 Anna Broerman
Floral Arrangement -Live Flowers
1 Isabella Waite
2 Emma Sutherly
3 Arielle Barnes
Hay, Mixed
1 Curtis Shellenberger
Soybeans (1 Quart)
1 Webb Cress
Soybeans (Stalks)
1 Paige Pence
2 Lauren Wright
3 Abigail Covault
Sunflowers (1 Head)
1 Anna Broerman
Wheat (1 Quart)
1 Paige Pence
2 Courtney Bair
Grand Champion Crop
Paige Pence — Soybean Stalks
Reserve Champion Crop
Paige Pence — Stalk Corn
Horticulture Division
Eggs, Brown
1 Meadow Powers
2 Libby Carpenter
3 Caleb Taylor
Eggs, White
1 Arielle Barnes
Mixed Vegitable Plate
1 Meadow Powers
Pears
1 Emily Hornberger
Banana Peppers
1 Isabella Waite
Cherry Tomatoes
1 Isabella Waite
2 Meadow Powers
5 Red Tomatoes
1 Isabella Waite
2 Meadow Powers
Grand Champion Horticulture
Emily Hornberger — Pears
Reserve Grand Champion Horticulture
Isabella Waite — Cherry Tomatoes