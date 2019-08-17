Corn Hole Tournament Results

TROY — The Harlow Builders Corn Hole Tournament at the 2019 Miami County Fair organized by the Troy Horseshoe Club was held Sunday, Aug. 11 with 14 teams competing for the championship prize of $200.

The champions, going undefeated, were Bryan Penny and Mike Sullenberger who took home $200.

Second place was Dylan and David Hahn, $150; third place, Tom and AJ Ervin, $100; fourth place, Chris Echeman and Alex Williams, $70; and fifth place, Doug Singer and Bill Redfearn, $50.

The remainder competitors were as follows:

6. Alex and Dave Shellhaas

7. Fred Pickering and Mario Barraza

8. Matt and Jasmine Martin

9. Neil Teaford and Bill Kraengel

10. Lauren and Eric Wright

11. Jeremy Root and Chuck Patton

12. Michael Hale and Eric Percel

13. Krissy Echeman and Kaylee Kesler

14. Jennifer Ervin and Kenna Ward.