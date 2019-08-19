Victim identified from fatal crash

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an accident on U.S. Route in Lena as 11 year-old Cailyn M. Walker.

Walker passed away as a result of an accident that occurred Friday morning at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Lena-Palestine Road in northeast Miami County. Two other victims, the driver, a 17-year-old, and a 13-year-old passenger were transported from the scene, one aboard CareFlight and another by ground medic.

Miami County deputies preliminary reports stated the Pontiac car driven by the 17-year-old was southbound on Lena-Palestine Road and pulled into the path of an eastbound semi pulling a trailer. The driver of the truck was not injured. All three girls were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Walker’s obituary said “anyone who was ever blessed enough to meet her loved her. Her amazing smile and spirit could always make your day and melt your heart.” Walker was also described as “amazingly smart and kind,” as well as someone who “always tried to put everyone else before herself.”

Walker also “loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything” and was very athletic, enjoying softball and soccer. A Miami East student, Walker was looking forward to starting school this month.

“On both Friday evening and Sunday evening, the campus was open for students to be together as a Viking Family with counselors and pastors on campus,” said Miami East Local Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold. “Parents and students all seemed very appreciative having the campus open both days. Our school counselors, teachers, pastors, and grief counselors were a blessing having on campus this weekend.”

Rappold said the district held its annual prayer walk on campus and was attended by over 150 parents, students, and community members Sunday evening.

Visitation services have been set for family and friends. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4-8 p.m. in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street in Fletcher.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Rappold said Miami East activities scheduled for Thursday have been postponed out of respect for the Walker family.

Grief counselors will be available throughout this week in all three buildings, Rappold said.

“It is very important that we continue to support one another and look out for each other during this very difficult time,” he said.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

A Walker Family Benefit Fund on gofundme.com has raised over $28,000 for the Walker family.

Visitation services scheduled for family, friends