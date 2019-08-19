Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 7

• Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy — At the time of inspection, the hand sinks in the kitchen and restrooms were observed without hot water (100 degrees Fahrenheit). Provide at least 100-degree water.

Critical: At the time of inspection, the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine was observed without hot water. Provide at least 180-degree final rinse temperature or 160-degree plate surface temperature water.

In the kitchen, utensils, food containers and other food cooking containers were observed with food contact surfaces up. Store items either covered or inverted.

Multi-use food storage and holding equipment was observed being stored in an unfinished back storage room, adjacent to the dirty dish room. To prevent contamination, either finish the room or place items in food grade bags.

Multiple sinks in the kitchen were observed not properly sealed to the adjacent wall. Remove the existing caulking, clean, dry and reseal with 100 percent silicone caulking.

At the time of inspection, the hot water heater was observed in disrepair resulting in only cold water at the sinks and dish machine.

• Duke Park Concession Stand, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy — Repeat: Observed residential freezer, microwave, and refrigerator. Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.

• Marco’s Pizza, 1102 W. Main St., Troy — The utensil and lid storage containers on the shelving unit adjacent to the salad prep cooler were observed with food debris build-up.

The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris build-up: 1. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler 2. The shelving units in the main kitchen area 3. The cooler, freezer and proofer door gaskets 4. The knife holder adjacent to the pizza prep cooler.

• Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed back door by dry storage was not properly sealed and tight fitting. Light could be seen underneath door and around perimeter of door. Ensure that outer openings are sealed to prevent pest entry.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed large amount of drain flies/fruit flies throughout kitchen. Facility has contract with Terminex for pest control. Eliminate harboring conditions and have facility treated for fruit/drain flies.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust accumulation on vent cover of air handling system above dish machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed two acoustic ceiling tiles in kitchen that are not smooth and easily cleanable. Replace with vinyl-coated ceiling tiles.

• McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Mrs. B’s Catering LLC, 101 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Corrected during inspection; Critical: Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed numerous containers of house-made salad dressings in the walk-in cooler with date marks ranging from “04JUL2019” to “24JUL2019” that were passed their date marks and not discarded. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance. Observed employee washing/rinsing/sanitizing dishes and utensils in the three-compartment sink with a chlorine sanitizer concentration well over 200 PPM. Manufacturers specify 150 PPM maximum concentration. Person in charge voluntarily diluted sanitizer solution and re-sanitized all dishes and utensils.

Improper use of a rodent bait station. Observed uncovered rodent bait station on the ledge by the stairs leading down to basement. Only a licensed pest control applicator can apply pesticides in a food service operation and all bait stations must be covered and tamper resistant. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed fly paper strips hanging over the three-compartment sink and above a speed rack by the oven. Fly paper strips are permitted in doorways of entrances/exits to the building but never over food contact surfaces or over prep areas or where they could contaminate clean equipment, food, or utensils.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed white Meijer non-food-grade 5 gallon buckets used to store food items. All food contact surfaces must be constructed of food grade materials. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

No protective shielding on lights. Observed unshielded light bulb in prep area just outside walk-in cooler.

Aug. 8

• Residence Inn, 87 Troy Town Road, Troy — Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed two-door reach-in cooler in kitchen was not able to maintain TCS foods at the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Cease use of this unit and do not use again until it can be verified to be holding at 41 degrees or below.

• 36 Skate Club, 4845 W. State Route 36, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Critical; Repeat: Hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature. Observed mechanical, high-temperature dish machine was not able to provide 160-degree water during rinse cycle.

• Tippecanoe Coffee, 22 N. Second St., Tipp City — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Critical; Repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed no verifiable employee illness policy in facility.

Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no bodily fluid clean up procedure in facility.

Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed employee handling money from customers and then donning gloves to make customer sandwiches without first washing hands.

Repeat: Food thermometer not readily accessible. Observed food thermometer scaled 100 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Facility needs thin-tipped digital thermometer or thin-tipped probe thermometer scaled from 0 to 220 degrees Fahrenheit.

Critical; Repeat: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed individually packaged baked goods for consumer self-service that were not properly labeled. Observed baked goods, individually packaged and out for consumer self-service without required label information or allergen information.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed hole in wall leading to outside in furnace room.

Repeat: Improper storage of food items. Observed single-use cups, napkins, and straws stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room in the back hallway.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential equipment throughout facility: microwave, food processor, refrigerator, blender. Replace with commercial.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the dry storage closet in the back hallway and water damaged ceiling tiles in the back hallway. The source of these leaks needs to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles replaced.

Food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection. Owner was not present in facility who had previously stated she is the only employee of the business. Employee present did not have Level I food safety certification.

• Springmeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an employee health policy and not ensuring the employees are informed of their responsibility to report their health information. Obtain an employee health policy, go over with employees and document.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a bodily fluid clean-up procedure. Obtain a procedure for the cleaning and disinfecting of bodily fluid accidents.

Corrected During Inspection: The front handwashing sink was observed without hand soap. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, they placed hand soap at the hand sink.

Corrected during inspection: At the time of inspection, the front hand sink was without hot water. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the hot water valve was turned on resulting in adequate water temperature.

Critical: At the time of inspection, food contact surfaces (ice cream scoop, shake cups, etc., were not being sanitized after cleaning and before use. Ensure the three compartment sink is used to sanitize after washing and before use.

Corrected During Inspection: The ice cream scoop was observed being stored in standing water. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the ice cream scoop well was turned on.

In the back storage area, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored on the floor. Place boxes of single serve items at least 6 inches off the floor.

Corrected During Inspection: At the time of inspection, the three-compartment sink was not available (items were in and blocking the three-compartment sink) for the cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, items blocking the three-compartment sink were relocated.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a sanitizing solution test kit. Obtain the proper sanitizing solution test kit.

In the store display area, multiple cabinets, display cases, etc., were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Clean all cabinets, display cases and storage/holding surfaces.

The water line in the cabinet beneath the soda fountain machine was observed leaking water. Also, the water from the ice cream scoop well was observed leaking water. Repair or replace both to prevent standing water.

• Circle K, 1901 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.