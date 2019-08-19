Council OKs CRA amendment

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Council approved the resolution to amend the boundary of the Community Reinvestment Area #2 and its criteria at its regular meeting at City Hall.

Council member Brock Heath was not present at the meeting.

According to the committee report, the boundary needed amended to encourage continued growth of Troy’s industrial and commercial sectors and reinvestment in older residential neighborhoods, but needs to avoid the widespread eligibility. The amended resolution will establish criteria to be based on amount and type of the new investment and age of the structure being improved to make the program more attractive to property owners as improvements are considered. The Community Reinvestment Area allows tax exemption based on criteria and the Ohio Revised Code.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington explained how the CRA works for residents who apply for the tax credit if their project is approved. Resident Lester Conard asked what the district’s boundaries were, which includes the incorporated area of Troy with the exception of downtown, which has its own district.

Downtown Troy is also a CRA overlay district with different restrictions and requirements. Titterington said they are very similar and include a one-time application fee.

In other news, finance committee chairman Tom Kendall read a statement that the city would support the Ohio Municipal League to fight centralized income tax collections. Council agreed to submit a letter to include the city of Troy to oppose the legislation which will be reviewed by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Troy resident Debra Pike said she attended the open house about Duke Park at the Bravo Room at the Hobart Arena on Sunday. She said attended the open house and the council meeting to get educated about the levy. She said she still didn’t understand the break down of each part of the project without concrete numbers.

Council member Todd Severt explained the levy’s funding of the $12 million project which the 1.2-mill, 10-year levy would fund $4 million of the project through the proposed new property tax if passed on Nov. 5.

Severt said the estimates were based on similar local projects such as Greenville’s recent $500,000 plan for a splash pad (funded by a Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant and Wayne Hospital Foundation grant with the exception of $50,000 from the city), St. Mary’s municipal mini golf course and other figures to estimate the funding for the Duke Park additions. It was also explained to Pike that the design phase would provide more concrete figures if the levy passes on the ballot.

Pike also expressed her frustrations with the east end of Troy and property maintenance issues. President of Council Marty Baker advised her to contact the city whenever she needs help with property issues or questions. Baker also told Pike to provide the addresses of the property she was concerned about after the meeting.

Lester Conard commented council members are hard to hear without using their microphones. Conard also asked council what the protocol was regarding police escorts for funeral processions. Capt. Joe Long of the Troy Police Department said the funeral home must request a police escort to be provided.

In other news:

• Council was introduced to the city’s new Communications Director Lauren Karch at Monday’s meeting. Titterington introduced Karch and reviewed Karch’s education for council. She was previously employed as the Miami County Solid Waste District coordinator. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in public administration and journalism and a Master’s Degree in business administration. Council approved to establish the position last spring and approved to establish the position’s salary beginning at $52,460.

• Troy Development Council and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Joe Graves gave a presentation to council regarding economic development. For more about Grave’s presentation, see Wednesday’s edition of the Miami Valley Today.

Troy resident questions levy project

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.