Moving to a new pad

Construction crews begin excavation work behind Piqua High School for what will be a new paved parking pad for all of Piqua City Schools’ buses. The school transportation office is relocated to an office within Piqua High School and the relocation of the buses will allow the district to have all buses on school property. The pad is expected to be completed by late October.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today