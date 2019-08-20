Deputies intercept pot expo attendees

MIAMI COUNTY — Over the weekend, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies made three traffic stops on southbound Interstate 75 and made nine arrests related to people traveling from a marijuana convention in Detroit.

According to Chief Deputy Steve Lord, deputies made two stops on second shift and one stop on third shift. All three vehicles had a variety of marijuana products including edibles, hash, hashish oil and other related items. A gun and $9,000 cash was also seized during the traffic stops.

Chief Deputy Lord noted the occupants of the vehicles were on their way back from the Cannabis Cup event, which was held in Detroit over the weekend. According to its website, the Cannabis Cup is the world’s leading marijuana trade show.

Around midnight on Sunday, a deputy observed a tan Toyota Camry pass by and the driver appeared rigid in his seat with hands near 10- and-2 on the steering wheel and his head facing straight forward. The deputy also observed the license plate light out on the rear of the vehicle. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and charged the driver of the vehicle, Aaron Verse, 25, of Dayton, with driving under suspension, not having a license plate light, possession of marijuana and possession of hashish, both misdemeanors. The passenger of the vehicle, Justice Durrstein, 26, of Dayton, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of hashish, both misdemeanors. Verse and Durrstein were also arrested on warrants out of Montgomery County. Bracelets and a flier from the convention were found in the vehicle.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., a deputy observed a car traveling at a speed of 108 MPH. The deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Deputies located 750 liquid THC cartridges for vape pens and other marijuana items such as hashish wax and bongs inside the vehicle.

The driver, Joshua Cull, 24, of Louisville, Ky., was charged with second-, third- and fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances. Cull was also charged with one count each of fifth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. A Glock handgun and $9,000 in cash was located in the vehicle. Donavin Hudson, 23, of Louisville, Ky., also was charged with reckless operation, possession of liquid hashish, solid hashish, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., deputies made a traffic stop for speeding on southbound I-75. Officers could detect a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle and conducted a search of the five subjects. Officers located marijuana-laced brownies, edibles and several vape pens.

Hailey Glasscock, 25, of Perrysville, Ky. was charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession of hashish, third-degree felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; and Darrell Harris, 27, of Lexington, Ky. was charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession of hashish, third-degree felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both remain incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Other passengers charged with felony possession of controlled substances in the incident include: Justin Hacker, 30, of St. Paris, Ky., the driver, Dewayne Napier, 57, of St. Paris, Ky., and Dustin Thomas-Bryant, 28, of Lexington, Ky.

MCSO stop three vehicles; drugs, cash and gun seized

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.