Tax-Aide seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua, Troy Senior Citizens Center and the Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy, and nearly 225 other locations across Ohio, is seeking volunteers for next year.

Last tax season, Tax-Aide had to turn away countless seniors because more people wanted the service than volunteers could help. Demand is expected to be even greater next year because of ongoing changes to the tax law.

Across Ohio each year more than 1,500 volunteers prepared tax returns at hundreds of senior centers, libraries and churches from early February through mid-April.

This year 57 volunteers in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties working at 14 locations prepared 4,255 federal and state tax returns, saving local residents an estimated $85,000 in tax preparation fees. Anyone who does his own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and equipment and are mentored throughout the tax season. Volunteers are asked to work at least one day a week during the 10- to 11-week tax season.

For more information about volunteering, contact Tax-Aide Administrative Coordinator Thomas Beattie at (937) 778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com, or go to the Ohio Tax-Aide website at ohiotaxaide.org.