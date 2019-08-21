Area briefs

Molly Mile Fun Run to be held

COVINGTON — The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation’s third annual Molly Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 8 a.m. It will be held at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway Street in Covington.

The event will include a pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m.. There will also be a silent auction, a one-mile run/walk, face-painting, a bounce house, and balloon animals.

Donations can be made online at thetroyfoundation.org or mailed to the Troy Foundation, 10610 North State Route 48, Covington, Ohio 45318. Donations are tax-deductible.

Visit the Molly Murphy Uniform Foundation website at mollymurphyunicorn.com.

5K upcoming

TIPP CITY — The 41st annual Run for the Mums, a 5K road race, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Tipp City Park, located at the corner of North Third Street and Park.

The race route winds through the neighborhoods of Tipp City and will finish back at the Tipp City Park.

Registration ends Sept. 20. Additional TMCS Run for the Mums T-shirts will be available the day of the race. Same day registration remains open until the start of the race. This year we have scheduled a pre-event packet and T-shirt pickup for 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26 at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main St.

This year our Premier sponsors are Meijer, Regal Beloit, Arenstein & Andersen, Tipp City Mum Festival and Abbott. Gold sponsors are Upper Valley Cardiology and Gibson Law Offices. A Silver sponsor is Peak Personal Pilates.

Residents are asked to consider the safety of the runners when driving near the route. Tipp Monroe Community Services sponsors this recreational event in conjunction with the Tipp City Mum Festival. Proceeds from the race will be used to support our youth programs.

For more information about TMCS, contact 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.

Pesticide disposal available

TROY — The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring a collection for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 at the north end of the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The pesticide collection and disposal service are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

Pesticide collections are sponsored by the department in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at (614) 728-6987.

Players to hold open auditions

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. in East Hall room 427 on the Piqua campus. Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script as well as possible improvisation.

The Comedy of Errors tells the tale of two sets of twins who were accidentally separated at birth using a combination of slapstick humor and wordplay. The story sets the scene for a series of bizarre events brought on by a case of mistaken identities.

Production dates will run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019. To be considered for a role, those auditioning must be able to attend all production dates, including five weekend performances and two daytime performances. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, Sept. 16, and will be held Monday through Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., depending on the size of the role. Auditions are open to actors of all ages, and it is not required to be a student of Edison State.

Edison State adjunct faculty member Matthew Beisner will direct the play. For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu<mailto:kbaker@edisonohio.edu>.