Voting to begin for One Book, Many Communities

MIAMI VALLEY — The region-wide One Book, Many Communities is gearing up for another year of community-wide programming, thought-provoking book discussions and more, and they need your help to select the one title they will all read in 2020.

Over the summer, representatives from over 21 libraries have met to whittle down a substantial list of books to four titles that they would like local communities to vote on. The four finalist titles were selected for their timeliness of topics or overall themes, which the group felt would resonate with local communities.

The finalists are:

• “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border” by Francisco Cantú

• “The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy” by Anna Clark

• “Circe” by Madeline Miller

• “The Widows” by Jess Montgomery

Find more information about the titles picked as finalists by visiting one of the participating libraries in person, or by going to their website or Facebook page. While there, be sure to vote for your favorite title. Voting begins Sept. 1. The winner of the community wide ballot will be announced in early November.

Participating libraries include: Arcanum Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Brown Memorial Public Library, Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Champaign County Library, Clark County Public Library, J. R. Clark Public Library, Edison State Community College, Greenville Public Library, Marvin Memorial Library, Milton-Union Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library, New Madison Public Library, Piqua Public Library, Selover Public Library, St. Paris Public Library, Tipp City Public Library, Tri-County North School District, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Urbana University, Worch Memorial Public Library, and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.

Local libraries participating in community-wide book group