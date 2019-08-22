Area briefs

Deadline nears

MIAMI COUNTY — Not-for-profit organizations are reminded the next grant deadline for the Miami County Foundation is Aug 31. Applicants must provide services directly to the residents of Miami County. All must be certified federally tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service and preferably be a 501(c)(3) organization. Historically, grants have been awarded to human and social service organizations, schools, healthcare providers, libraries, youth and senior groups as well as the arts.

An application form is available online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org. Guidelines restrict organizations to one grant annually. If you received a grant in the spring, you are not eligible to reapply until the next grant deadline. Schools are exempt from this restriction. Successful applicants will receive notification of the fall distribution date.

River Walk upcoming

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its annual Fall River Walk Memorial at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route 185, Covington.

Friends and family members are invited to enjoy the beautiful walk in memory of loved ones. Each person being remembered will be honored by placing a flower in the Stillwater River during the reading of names. John DeBoer will play Native American flute music throughout the service.

“The Fall River Walk Memorial is a beautiful opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a fall walk in memory of their loved ones,” said Kimberly Walker, bereavement counselor at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “If you have lost someone close to you, we encourage you to participate in this walk.”

The River Walk stretches approximately 1 mile along a limestone gravel path, so appropriate walking shoes are necessary. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the walk.

For more information and to register, contact the Generations of Life Community Bereavement Resource Center at 937.573.2103. The deadline to register is Sept. 25.

Tomato tasting event set

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardeners will host an event all about tomatoes at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St ., Troy. With the abundance of tomato varieties available from garden centers these days, choosing one to grow can be a daunting task. An expert tomato grower will help shed light on how to grow fabulous tomatoes and select varieties for their color, unique flavors and growing habits. The event will also feature an extensive “tomato tasting” to delight the senses.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 or $10 pre-sale tickets at the following locations: 1) OSU Extension Office, 201 W. Main St., Troy (Old Stone Courthouse); 2) The Wild Farm booth at the Saturday New Carlisle and Thursday Piqua Farmers’ Markets; 3) Cherry Street Farmers’ Market in Troy on Aug. 3, 10, and 17; 4) Or from any Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer.

Proceeds from ticket sales are used for community and school education, scholarships, and horticulture educational programs. For more information visit go.osu.edu/miamitomato.