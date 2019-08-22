Demolition change orders OK’d

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved three change orders, two additions and one deduction, in regard to the courthouse plaza demolition and waterproofing project during its regular meeting on Thursday.

Construction work has been ongoing at the plaza between the Miami County Courthouse and the Miami County Safety Building in downtown Troy this summer as part of a planned renovation to that area. The demolition aspect of the renovation project was awarded to E. Lee Construction of Delphos, and their work includes the tunnel demolition; the site work demolition such as paving, landscape, site lighting, and irrigation; and new sanitary and storm lines; along with waterproofing and storm drainage at the courthouse.

The change orders for the demolition project that were approved on Thursday include:

• An addition of $9,000, coming from the contingency for the project, for additional labor and material to brick up six openings underneath six doorways.

• An addition of $3,630, also coming from the contingency, for additional labor and material to reset two large stones at corners of steps.

• A deduction of $480.38 to deduct the cost of one wooden frame and two sign panels with design, print, and application at demolition site.

The first two change orders will be deducted from the contingency amount for the project, which is now $68,151, and the deduction in the third change order will be reflected in the contract amount, which is now approximately $689,510.

Following that, the commissioners discussed the fence surrounding the demolition project, which has continued to fall over and pose a potential safety hazard.

Chris Johnson, director of the Miami County Operations and Facilities Department, said on Thursday it had fallen over three times that day.

“A citizen was walking on the sidewalk this morning. A gust of wind came, and it (the fence) went right down in front of her,” Johnson said.

For phase two of the project, Johnson said they will require rods or “stakes be driven in every point of the fence and not just where they select.”

Johnson also said his department was working with Garmann Miller, the firm in charge of the construction administration for the project, to fix this issue.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized a grant of $38,000 to go to the Miami County Agricultural Society improvements to the goat barn roof at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The grant will go toward replacing the lower roof, which is leaking and in bad repair.

The commissioners also authorized a grant application to the Supreme Court of Ohio on behalf of the Clerk of Courts, Municipal Court, and Common Pleas Court. The 2020 Court Technology Grant is applying for $74,703 for funding to go toward the implementation of e-filing through CourtView 3.

The commissioenrs then accepted a Justice Reinvestment and Incentive Grant on behalf of Municipal Court. The grant of $291,864 will go toward the funding of salaries of four probation officers, one at 100 percent coverage, and a portion of the remaining three officers, as well as a portion of a part-time support staff secretary.

Commissioners discuss fence issues at plaza demo

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

