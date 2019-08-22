Naff given ‘staff spotlight’

COVINGTON — Covington Schools employee Shawn Naff was recognized during a “staff spotlight,” Wednesday, at the regular monthly meeting of the board of education.

Naff, head of maintenance, facilities and grounds within the district, was honored for his work ethic and years of service.

“I can’t even remember what we did before he was here,” said Superintendent Gene Gooding. “There was always a list a mile long of things that needed to get done and it was always a call to an outside source to come and fix it. I could only guess the amount of money that Shawn has saved the district over the last year and a half.”

His engenuity and drive, Gooding said, made seeking outside resources for fixes an unnecessary expense, as Naff would often repair issues himself as soon as he discovered them.

“He’s been a tremendous help to me and to the district, and I can’t imagine not having him here,” Gooding said. “His level of expertise is off the charts.”

In other business, Gooding noted that upgrades to the football field are “coming along nicely.”

A project to re-crown the field and replace the drainage and irrigation systems under the field began in June.

“The re-crowning will make the field safer for our athletes and the new irrigation and drainage systems will allow us to maintain the fields in a much more efficient manner,” Gooding said.

Gooding said the project would not have been possible without “generous donations” from local business entities. This includes $50,000 from Premier Health, $20,000 from Covington Savings and Loan, and $25,000 from Covington Community Chest.

New sod was also put down recently, and the field goal posts have been re-painted.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive things about how that field looks right now,” Gooding said.

The board accepted the following donations:

• $11,535 from Felger Memorial Trust for the Felger Scholarship Fund

• $250 from Covington FOE No. 3998 for the Lady Buccs “Pink Out” Invitational

• $225 from the Covington Alumni Association for the football program

• $200 from VFW Post No. 4235 for CES Student Council/Red Ribbon Week

• $150 from the Veterans Memorial Fund for CHS band

• $135.04 from the Troy Foundation/Austin Miller Memorial for the CHS library

• $100 from Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home for CES Student Council/Red Ribbon Week

• $25 from Dr. Brian Olsen for CES Student Council/Red Ribbon Week

The board also:

• Approved bus route for the 2019-2020 school year, and authorized the superintendent to make adjustments as needed.

• Approved an agreement with Covington Aerie No. 3998 for the use of their facility, located at 4805 N. Rangeline Road, Covington, for training and cross country meets.

• Approved annual cell phone allowances for business use by the superintendent, treasurer, principals, athletic directors, curriculum director, and technology director in the amount of $600 each; and for the building and grounds maintenance, custodians, and bus drivers in the amount of $300 each.

• Approved certified substitutes for the 2019-2020 school year, as needed.

• Approved supplemental contracts for Tyler Cates, as high school assistant wrestling coach; Matt Gibbins, as jnior high head track boys coach; David Heffelfinger, as high school assistant baseball coach; Josh Long, as junior high head track girls coach; Jessica Moore, as high school pep band director; and David Tobias, as high school head track girls coach.

• Approved adjustment of certified contract degree column for Marcus Harrison, for the MA+15 training, effective with the 2019-2020 contract school year.

• Approved Kristen Parke and Adam Sweigart as classified substitutes as a lunchroom worker and van driver, respectively.

• Approved supplemental contracts for coaches for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved resolution to allow the treasurer and superintendent to enter into various agreements with the Miami County ESC throughout the school year.

• Approved a 3 percent salary increase for superintendent Gene Gooding, treasurer Carol Forsythe, technology director Eric Griffith, athletic director Ashley Johnson, K-6 principal Josh Long, and 7-12 principal Josh Meyer, retroactive to Aug. 1, 2019. Gooding noted that administrators are receiving the same pay increase this year as all teachers and classified staff throughout the district.

• Approved a contract with Quality Lawn, Landscape & Fence Inc. to furnish and install one 20-foot high back-stop and two dugout fences, including removal and disposal of the existing fence, at a cost of $12,950, to be paid from the PI Fund.

• Approved a photographic contract with Color Green Photo, representative Ben Robinson, for Covington High School and Junior High sports/extra-curricular activities for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

In new business, the board held the first reading of a proposed revised NEOLA epinephrine auto-injector maintenance and use policy, and shared that OSU senior agriculture student Megan Berman will serve as a student teacher for Jessica Helsinger, vocational agriculture teacher, from January through May 2020.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

