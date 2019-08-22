Pool season winds down; arena activities to ramp up

TROY — The Troy Aquatic Park has only a few days left of its season.

At this week’s Troy recreational board meeting, Director of the TAP Carrie Slater said Saturday and Sunday are the last days of the pool’s opening. The pool will open at 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday. On the last day of operations on Sunday, the pool will have open swim from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. and pass member-only swim from 5-7 p.m.

Slater said 496 season pool passes were sold this year, down from last year’s record high of 556. Slater said the June weather hurt season pass sales, but daily admission and concession sales in hot and humid July will likely make up the difference.

Hobart Arena Director Ken Siler said the new Hobart Arena parking lot project has been well received. The south parking lot has 458 parking spaces, 51 spaces than before. The new configuration and curbs also has seemed to curtail students from cutting through the lot to park at Memorial Stadium, Siler said. Siler also said the new parking lot has greatly improved drainage in and around the arena. The city of Troy contracted with Outdoor Enterprises for the parking lot project at a cost not to exceed $1,267,261 last spring. The final cost of the project has not been disclosed at this time.

Siler said he and Slater will continue to work on its budgets for the arena, the pool and other recreational programs to present to the board at its September meeting. Siler said maintenance issues like pool pump replacement may need worked into its five-year capital improvement plan.

Board member Tom Dunn asked if anyone else assists them in the budget process. Siler gave an example of the city’s electrical department may be called to help them assess or contact contractors to evaluate its mechanical systems.

“We are trying to be proactive instead of reactive,” Siler said.

The Hobart Arena will host the Ohio Regional Box Lacrosse League Regional Championships this Saturday and Sunday.

Siler said he was contacted by the organization to host the regional championships. The team that wins the tournament then continues on to the national championships. Siler said there will be five teams competing this weekend. Siler said the teams will play lacrosse on the concrete of the ice arena.

Siler said the Aug. 3 concert featuring Phil Dirt and the Dozers at Treasure Island was attended by 800-900 people, which is average attendance for the amphitheater. Siler said he is searching for the 2020 acts including a July 4th concert, which was well attended. Siler estimated 2,000 people attended the July 4th concert this summer, which was sponsored by the Troy Rotary Club.

Siler said one more Hobart Arena concert will likely be added to this year’s non-ice, special season events for 2019. Siler said there are several offers still pending.

Siler said the arena’s Bravo Room has booked 12 events in October and six more through the end of the year. Siler said Hobart Arena is on track to meet its goal for the end of the year in terms of net revenue for the meeting space from last year.

Siler also reported operations at The Shoreline continue to go well and staffing levels are in place to cover the operations from week to week. Siler said Shoreline staff has reported there is more traffic other from golfers at the new $1.7 million clubhouse.

Junior hockey will begin Sept. 9, and numbers are up with 127 participants, up from 110 last year. A high school team is on the roster, the first one around five years, Siler said.

Siler reported the number of Troy’s S.A.Y. soccer teams are up due to change in the number of players allowed on each team. The changes were made by the national S.A.Y. board. Siler said Allie Schiffer, recreation program coordinator, helped recruit more coaches for the teams. Siler said registration is up slightly from last year with 313 participants and 27 teams.

Board member Ashley Reed was not present at the meeting.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.